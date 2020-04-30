Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths Thursday.
In San Bernardino County, there were 2,058 total cases of COVID-19 Thursday, an increase of 130 cases from Wednesday, and 93 virus-related deaths, an increase of four.
Ventura County reported 18 new cases of coronavirus and one new death, bringing the total to 535 cases and 18 deaths. Of those cases, 377 have recovered. There were 140 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 27 were currently hospitalized, with 9 in intensive care units.
As of Thursday, San Bernardino County had tested 19,964 patients, and Ventura County had tested 9,962.