



— Orange County health officials reported another coronavirus -related death Thursday, bringing the total to 45, as Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a “hard close” of the county’s beaches.

The county also reported 141 additional coronavirus cases totaling 2,393.

The number of hospitalized patients jumped from 175 on Wednesday to 190 Thursday, with the number of intensive care patients rising declining from 70 to 63.

Of the county’s total cases, 45 involve people under 18 years old; 204 are between 18-24; 403 are between 25-34; 362 are between 35-44; 454 are between 45-54; 415 are between 55-64; 25 are between 65-74; 157 are between 75-84; 100 are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, 4 percent were 25 to 34 years old, seven percent were 35 to 44, 11 percent were 45-54, 16 percent were 55-64, 11percent were 65-74, 33 percent were 75-84, and 18 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 31 percent were white, 29 percent were Latino, 27 percent were Asian, seven percent were black, two percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and two percent were categorized as “other.”

As of Thursday, the county has tested 31,534 people.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a “hard closure” of all state and local beaches in Orange County beginning Friday after seeing large crowds this past weekend.

The order comes after Newsom, earlier this week, scolded the thousands of people who descended on Port Hueneme, Newport and Huntington beaches in Orange and Ventura counties during the weekend heatwave.

Earlier in the week, the Newport Beach City Council voted Tuesday against a proposal to close its beaches for the next three weekends.

