EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — A new line of action figures for kids don’t have capes or wield superpowers, but instead they wear personal protective equipment, face masks and gloves.

El Segundo-based Mattel has released a special edition of action figures they’re calling the “Thank You Heroes” collection, featuring workers on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus.

The figures feature everyday heroes like doctors, nurses, EMTs, delivery drivers and grocery store workers. The collection includes a total of 16 action figures.

All proceeds from the sales of the Thank You Heroes collection will go toward helping first responders and healthcare workers.

