POMONA (CBSLA) — A firefighter was hurt as crews battled a second-alarm fire at a leather factory in Pomona.
Firefighters arrived at the factory near First and Reservoir Streets broke at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found heavy fire and smoke, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. The fire was declared out at 2:05 a.m., after a second alarm was requested and 60 firefighters were called to battle the blaze.
The firefighter who was hurt suffered a minor injury. There were no civilian injuries.
The 100-by-100-foot building sustained heavy damage from the fire, and the cause is under investigation.