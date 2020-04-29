RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — On the same day Riverside County reported 207 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and two more virus-related deaths — bringing its totals to 3,942 and 143 deaths — county officials extended social distancing and face covering mandates.
Under the new order, residents will be allowed to use trails and parks for hiking, biking and equestrian uses and golf, with certain limitations. Social distancing guidelines and face covering orders will remain in effect through June 19.
RELATED: Coronavirus: California Food Stamps Can Now Be Used Online At Amazon, Walmart
The county also announced that its current health order, which prohibits gatherings outside the home, will not be extended after it expires April 30.
However, the county will remain under the governor’s stay-at-home order that states all California residents must stay home unless they were engaged in an essential business or activity, such as grocery shopping or visiting the doctor. As of Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order did not have an expiration date.
As of Wednesday, 48,531 Riverside County residents have been tested for COVID-19. There were 215 people hospitalized, with 78 in intensive care units. The county reported 1,346 people had recovered from the illness.