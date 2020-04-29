



— Orange County health officials reported two new coronavirus -related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 44.

The county also reported 108 additional coronavirus cases totaling 2,252.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 178 on Tuesday to 175 on Wednesday, with the number of intensive care patients rising from 62 to 74.

Of the county’s total cases, 43 involve people under 18 years old; 191 are between 18-24; 375 are between 25-34; 337 are between 35-44; 429 are between 45-54; 390 are between 55-64; 246 are between 65-74; 150 are between 75-84; 91 are 85 and older.

Of the deaths, five percent were 25 to 34 years old, seven percent were 35 to 44, 11 percent were 45-54, 16 percent were 55-64, 11 percent were 65-74, 34 percent were 75-84, and 16 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 32 percent were white, 3o percent were Latino, 27 percent were Asian, seven percent were black, two percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and two percent were categorized as “other.”

As of Wednesday, the county has tested 29,940 people.

Over the weekend, thousands flocked to Orange County beaches over the weekend drawing despite state-wide safer-at-home orders.

Newport Beach City Council Tuesday voted to keep beaches open despite criticism from Governor Gavin Newsom.

At his daily briefing on Wednesday, the governor was asked about the Newport Beach City Council vote.

He responded that he “will be making some subsequent announcements” very soon related to the state’s coastline, where beaches are

open in some counties and closed in others.

