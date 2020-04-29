



2020 has been an important professional year for Allegra Edwards.

The actor secured her first recurring role on a series in USA Network’s “Briarpatch,” starring Rosario Dawson and will play a big role in the new Amazon series from Greg Daniels called “Upload,” which drops on May 1.

The Pepperdine University alumna has been quarantining with her parents and got the chance to watch the last few episodes of “Briarpatch” with them.

“One of the nice things is that I got to watch the last five or six episodes of Briarpatch with my parents,” said Edwards in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “That is something I didn’t think I would get to do. To sit with my mom and dad and watch their reactions in real time was a treat. It was actually really special. For a first time showrunner in Andy Greenwald, it was this great sweet spot and his excitement was so infectious. He was also really open to collaboration. For my first ever recurring role on television, it was such a gift because there was a spirit of joy, gratitude, and play.”

Season one of “Briarpatch” recently came to an end on USA Network, but TV watchers can catch much more of Edwards in the new 10 episode Amazon series “Upload.” The show is set in the future and Edwards got the opportunity to do a ton of green screen work and think about the impact of technology on our culture.

“That felt like a cinematic experience because there is a lot of technology in Upload,” said Edwards. “It’s all in the future. It takes place in the year 2033. I’m a hologram at one point and I’m popping in an out of scenes. There was a lot of green screen technology and visual effects that I had never encountered before and had no practice with. We all just sort of jumped in into the deep end. That was really fun, but also a challenge.”

