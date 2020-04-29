SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Seven high-risk registered sex offenders were have been released months early in the statewide effort to reduce the jail population to slow the spread of coronavirus.
According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, each of the offenders have been charged with cutting off their monitors or tampering with their tracking devices to render them inoperable, after being released from jail for crimes ranging from indecent exposure to sexual battery to child molestation. They have also all repeatedly violated parole.
“These kinds of high-risk sex offenders are the most dangerous kind of criminal and the most likely to re-offend. They are doing everything they can to avoid detection by the parole officers assigned to monitor them so they can potentially commit additional sex offenses,” OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “These are not the kind of people who should be getting a break.
The released sex offenders include:
- Luis Joel Ramirez, 27, whose criminal history includes sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a peace officer, burglary and possessing a leaded cane.
- James Franklin Bowling, 50, whose criminal history includes lewd conduct in a public place, repeated convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, repeated convictions for sex offender on school grounds, possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.
- Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, 39, whose criminal history includes child molestation, indecent exposure, assault, battery, criminal threats and inflicting injury on an elder adult.
- Calvin Curtis Coleman, 52, whose criminal history includes lewd conduct in a public place.
- Kyle Albert Winton, 40, whose criminal history includes annoying/molesting a child, criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death, resisting a peace officer, DUI and hit-and-run with property damage.
- Jose Adrian Oregel, 45, whose criminal history includes unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation of a person under 18 and great bodily injury. He is also a second striker.
- Mario Ernesto Sandoval, 45, whose criminal history includes sexual battery, touching for sexual arousal, indecent exposure, assault on a peace officer and assault.
The OC jail population has been reduced by nearly 45% since March 7. Sheriff Don Barnes reported to the OC Board of Supervisors that new precautions are in place to keep inmates safe, including social distancing, masks and the quarantining of new inmates.