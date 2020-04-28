LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The second summer session at the University of Southern California will be held online as uncertainty continues over the future of state and county stay at home orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the provost announced Tuesday.
USC Provost Charles Zukoski also announced that the university would not be issuing refunds for spring or summer sessions.
“While this is not the semester any of us envisioned, we are continuing to provide a high-quality education, ensure academic progress towards degree, and offer a robust learning environment,” he wrote in a message to the campus community. “Whether our instructors present their classes in person or online, they bring the same expertise, depth of knowledge and commitment to their teaching, and students continue to earn credits toward a USC degree.”
He also said that the university had already added, and were in the process of building, new programs both inside and outside of the virtual classroom.
Zukoski said that the university had provided pro-rated housing and dining fee refunds to students who vacated their university housing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and that there were more than 1,500 students still on campus who were unable to leave.
He said planning for the university’s reopening was continuing, and that an announcement was expected within the next two months about the fall semester.
