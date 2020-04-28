LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Health officials in Riverside County reported an additional 92 cases and 23 deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 3,735 cases and 141 deaths.
The county reported 220 patients were hospitalized — 73 of whom were in intensive care units. Riverside County health officials reported 1,303 people had recovered from the illness.
As of Tuesday, the county had tested 45,417 people.
In San Bernardino, health officials reported 55 additional cases and three more deaths, bringing the countywide total to 1,827 cases and 85 deaths.
As of Tuesday, 18,579 San Bernardino County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Ventura County reported five new cases and no new deaths, bringing its countywide totals to 508 cases and 17 deaths.
Of those 508 confirmed cases, 356 people have recovered from the illness and 26 were in the hospital with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday, the county had tested 9,528 people.