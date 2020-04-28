Coronavirus: Mobile Testing Lab In Compton Will Provide Free Testing To Residents
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Compton residents can now receive free coronavirus testing via a mobile lab established by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center.
The mobile testing site will operate every Tuesday by appointment only. Each Tuesday, the lab will be stationed at a different Compton Unified School District school site through May 26.
Each site has been chosen in response to the stark racial disparities stemming from COVID-19 infections, said officials from St. John’s.
Those in the community who are symptomatic or have been directly exposed to the virus can be tested for free.
Appointments can be made by calling (323) 337-6976 or (213) 309-6484. On May 5, the mobile testing unit will be at Walton Middle School.