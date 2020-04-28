LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three Italian mastiffs who spent about two months living in the Angeles National Forest wilderness were finally rescued Monday.
The dogs, who had likely been abandoned, had been seen by several hikers since early March off the Angeles Crest Highway near Mount Mooney, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies had attempted to capture the dogs several times, but were unable to get close enough.
Beginning on March 27, a team from the nonprofit volunteer Simi Valley group Dog Days Search & Rescue went out and provided food, water and shelter for Steve, George and Grace over a period of several weeks.
The team constructed a large pen and, on Monday, all three Mastiffs finally went into the pen, the sheriff’s department reports.
Dog Days and the LASD Montrose Search and Rescue team then constructed a rope system to lower the dogs down a steep hillside and bring them to safety.
The mastiffs were taken to Dog Days, where they will receive medical treatment and be put up for adoption.