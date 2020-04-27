



— Riverside County health officials Monday reported 80 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 additional virus-related fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 3,643 confirmed cases and 141 deaths.

The health department also announced that there were more than 650 coronavirus cases among patients and staff of nursing home and assisted living facilities in the county.

The majority of those cases, 414, were among 40 skilled nursing facilities spread throughout the county. There are 53 skilled nursing facilities in the county.

In addition, 49 of those cases were at 14 assisted living locations. The county said there were hundreds of long-term care facilities with varying levels of care provided throughout the county.

Riverside County has tested approximately 1,200 patients at care facilities.

There are 211 staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

“We have known since the beginning of this response that congregate care facilities would provide one of the biggest challenges,” Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside County public health, said in a statement. “We responded to the challenge by forming our SOS teams who have reached out to most of our facilities to support their efforts. We also have teams that have helped out with some staffing when it was appropriate.”

As of Sunday, the four Skilled Nursing Facilities and Outreach Support teams had visited 144 facilities and performed follow-up visits with 10.

The county said rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes presented a challenge for health officials due to the age and health conditions of the residents, as well as the close living quarters.

The county released the following list of skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities with confirmed cases:

Community Care and Rehabilitation Center, Riverside Patients: 87 Staff: 48

Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Riverside Patients: 49 Staff: 26

Highland Springs Care Center, Beaumont Patients: 47 Staff: 20

Extended Care Hospital of Riverside Patients: 38 Staff: 32

Manor Care Health Services, Hemet Patients: 37 Staff: 42

Cypress Gardens Care Center, Riverside Patients: 31 Staff: 15

Ramona Rehabilitation and Post Acute Care Center, Hemet Patients: 22 Staff: 11

Valencia Gardens Health Care Center, Riverside Patients: 19 Staff: Less than 11

The Palms at La Quinta Patients: 13 Staff: 0

Raincross at Riverside Patients: 12 Staff: Less than 11

Renaissance Village Rancho Belago, Moreno Valley Patients: Less than 11 Staff: Less than 11

Rancho Belago Residential Care, Moreno Valley Patients: Less than 11 (Patients transferred from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center) Staff: 0



As of Monday, Riverside County has tested 43,518 people for COVID-19. There were 215 patients hospitalized with 75 of those in intensive care units.

The county reported 1,245 people had recovered from the illness.