



Brad Montague is a kid at heart and realized after stints in media and marketing that he wanted to tell the stories that he was interested in.

As a result of this pivot, Montague is now a New York Times bestseller and one of the most influential people in children’s media. The author recently released a new book called “Becoming Better Grownups: Rediscovering What Matters and Remembering How to Fly,” and he believes we can learn a lot by listening more to kids.

“Some of it is survival because we don’t want to ever think about junior high ever again. There’s this stuff that piles up and then you find yourself grown up,” said Montague in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I started this web series called Kid President with my little brother in law and we’d be interviewing people that had done big things in the world and whenever I would talk to them about who was their favorite teacher, their whole demeanor would change. Their answers were easy and their eyes would light up. They were reminded of what it means to fly and help each other fly.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

In his new book, Montague weaves together conversations with an astronaut, a Supreme Court justice, and advice from Fred Rogers. The author learned so much about himself during this process and what ultimately matters the most in life.

“When I started listening to kids and asking them what do I do next and how can I be a good grownup, the stuff they told me changed everything in my head about what it would mean to be a good adult,” said Montague. “I thought it was big stuff. I thought to be a good dad you’d have a big zoo in your backyard for every birthday party. We’d go on giant trips and I’d get them all sorts of stuff. That’s nice, but what really changes things and what kids want and need and deserve is for us to literally just show up.”

Montague’s book is available now wherever books are sold. Watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.