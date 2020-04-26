



— A World War II veteran marked his 105th birthday with well-wishes from all over the country.

Lt. Col. Sam Sachs had his birthday party canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but after posting a video to YouTube asking for cards instead, he still got to celebrate in a big way.

Sachs has received at least 6,200 cards and even got a letter from President Donald Trump.

People stopped by his Lakewood home in their cars on Sunday for a nearly one-hour long parade — adhering to physical distancing guidelines — to help ring in his 105th year.

There was also a fire truck, military vehicles and an overhead appearance from a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter.

“It’s a marvelous feeling, yes, really,” Sachs said. “The emotions are running so high. It just doesn’t get any better than this. It’s just unbelievable. This is a dream.”

Sachs served in the 325th Glider Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division and was later part of efforts to liberate a concentration camp in Germany.

On top of the celebrations in Lakewood, the mayor of his birth city of Grand Forks, North Dakota also proclaimed the day in his honor.

He is also expected to receive proclamations from Lakewood Mayor Todd Rogers and other Southern California politicians.

