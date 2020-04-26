Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Health officials in Orange County on Sunday reported 105 new coronavirus cases and one death.
There were crowds at Orange County beaches on Sunday as temperatures rose to summer-like levels for the second day in a row.
Beach parking lots were closed, despite the beaches remaining open, in order to still help prevent large crowds from gathering.
“It’s an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods,” said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said. “We’re taking an education approach first and volunteer compliance. No reports of any large-scale issues.”
The county has a total of 2,074 cases and 39 deaths among the 20,816 who have been tested, officials said.