COMPTON (CBSLA) — A slow pursuit came to a dramatic end in the Los Angeles area Saturday night.
The chase, involving a driver suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, lasted about two hours.
At times during the pursuit, the driver was seen waving out the window and holding what some believe was a bible.
Spike strips were deployed in an effort to end the chase but the driver kept going.
He also walked out of the vehicle while the car was still moving, which nearly got him run over.
The driver later surrendered and was taken into custody in South L.A.
His identity has not been released.