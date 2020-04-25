SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — One-hundred and twenty-four new coronavirus cases were reported in Orange County as of Saturday and two additional deaths.
A total of 1,969 cases and 38 deaths have been confirmed in Orange County during this outbreak among the 23,285 people tested, officials said.
Within the county, 2% of cases involve people under 18, 8% are between 18-24, 16% are between 25-34, 14% are between 35-44, 39% are between 45-64, and 21% are 65 or older.
In the neighboring Los Angeles County, beaches and non-essential businesses remain closed to slow the spread of coronavirus, but in Orange County there were some crowds seen at beaches as temperatures rose as a heatwave lingered over Southern California.
Orange County beach parking lots are closed — despite people being allowed on the sand — in order to keep crowds from getting too large.
“It’s an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods,” Braun said. “We’re taking an education approach first and volunteer compliance. No reports of any large-scale issues.”
Here is the latest list of Orange County cities with positive COVID-19 cases.
|CITY
|POPULATION
|TOTAL CASES
|Aliso Viejo
|51,372
|18
|Anaheim
|359,339
|265
|Brea
|45,606
|19
|Buena Park
|83,384
|72
|Costa Mesa
|115,830
|36
|Coto de Caza
|14,931
|5
|Cypress
|49,833
|40
|Dana Point
|34,249
|21
|Fountain Valley
|56,652
|28
|Fullerton
|142,824
|64
|Garden Grove
|175,155
|80
|Huntington Beach
|203,761
|174
|Irvine
|280,202
|125
|La Habra
|63,542
|44
|La Palma
|15,820
|13
|Ladera Ranch
|30,288
|11
|Laguna Beach
|23,358
|36
|Laguna Hills
|31,572
|18
|Laguna Niguel
|66,748
|33
|Laguna Woods
|16,518
|8
|Lake Forest
|86,346
|27
|Los Alamitos
|11,721
|15
|Mission Viejo
|96,434
|41
|Newport Beach
|87,180
|93
|Orange
|141,691
|69
|Placentia
|52,333
|45
|Rancho Mission Viejo
|Not Available
|6
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|48,960
|14
|San Clemente
|65,405
|44
|San Juan Capistrano
|36,821
|22
|Santa Ana
|337,716
|241
|Seal Beach
|25,073
|10
|Stanton
|39,307
|18
|Trabuco Canyon
|Not Available
|10
|Tustin
|81,369
|35
|Villa Park
|5,933
|6
|Westminster
|92,610
|35
|Yorba Linda
|68,706
|48
|Other*
|83,909
|6
|Unknown**
|74
|All of Orange County
|3,222,498
|1,969
For more information on the latest coronavirus information in Orange County, please visit this website.
