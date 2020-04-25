COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — One-hundred and twenty-four new coronavirus cases were reported in Orange County as of Saturday and two additional deaths.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: An aerial view as people gather on Huntington Beach, which remains open amid the coronavirus pandemic, at dusk on April 23, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. Neighboring beaches in Los Angeles County are closed in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A total of 1,969 cases and 38 deaths have been confirmed in Orange County during this outbreak among the 23,285 people tested, officials said.

Within the county, 2% of cases involve people under 18, 8% are between 18-24, 16% are between 25-34, 14% are between 35-44, 39% are between 45-64, and 21% are 65 or older.

In the neighboring Los Angeles County, beaches and non-essential businesses remain closed to slow the spread of coronavirus, but in Orange County there were some crowds seen at beaches as temperatures rose as a heatwave lingered over Southern California.

RELATED: Angelenos Urged To Resist Going To Neighboring County Beaches During Heat Wave

Orange County beach parking lots are closed — despite people being allowed on the sand — in order to keep crowds from getting too large.

“It’s an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods,” Braun said. “We’re taking an education approach first and volunteer compliance. No reports of any large-scale issues.”

Here is the latest list of Orange County cities with positive COVID-19 cases.

CITY POPULATION TOTAL CASES
Aliso Viejo 51,372 18
Anaheim 359,339 265
Brea 45,606 19
Buena Park 83,384 72
Costa Mesa 115,830 36
Coto de Caza 14,931 5
Cypress 49,833 40
Dana Point 34,249 21
Fountain Valley 56,652 28
Fullerton 142,824 64
Garden Grove 175,155 80
Huntington Beach 203,761 174
Irvine 280,202 125
La Habra 63,542 44
La Palma 15,820 13
Ladera Ranch 30,288 11
Laguna Beach 23,358 36
Laguna Hills 31,572 18
Laguna Niguel 66,748 33
Laguna Woods 16,518 8
Lake Forest 86,346 27
Los Alamitos 11,721 15
Mission Viejo 96,434 41
Newport Beach 87,180 93
Orange 141,691 69
Placentia 52,333 45
Rancho Mission Viejo Not Available 6
Rancho Santa Margarita 48,960 14
San Clemente 65,405 44
San Juan Capistrano 36,821 22
Santa Ana 337,716 241
Seal Beach 25,073 10
Stanton 39,307 18
Trabuco Canyon Not Available 10
Tustin 81,369 35
Villa Park 5,933 6
Westminster 92,610 35
Yorba Linda 68,706 48
Other* 83,909 6
Unknown** 74
All of Orange County 3,222,498 1,969

For more information on the latest coronavirus information in Orange County, please visit this website.

