COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — In Saturday’s 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected UCLA running back Joshua Kelley.
Kelley was the sixth player drafted in the fourth round and the 112th overall choice.
The 5-foot-11-inch, 219-pound Kelley was UCLA’s MVP for both seasons he played with the Bruins.
Born in Inglewood, Kelley grew up in Lancaster, and began his college career at UC Davis, then UCLA.
