CHINO (CBSLA) — Starting Saturday, San Bernardino County is expected to open all county-operated parks, and will allow the opening of city and privately owned parks, lakes, trails and golf courses on a limited scale.
In so doing, however, officials are asking the public to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
By 7 a.m., a line of cars already appeared at Prado Regional Park with residents anxious to enjoy the outdoors.
Activities allowed include hiking, biking, rock climbing, skateboarding, tennis, dog parks, and parking in parking lots for passive recreation.
Outdoor venues that remain prohibited include outdoor amphitheaters, public or community swimming beaches, pools, and spas, campgrounds or camp areas, amusement parks or carnivals, and outdoor conference centers.