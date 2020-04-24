MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — The city of Manhattan Beach Friday reminded people to support local businesses responsibly by not consuming alcohol while waiting to pick up their food.
“The city continues to encourage our community to support local businesses during this time, however, we need to exercise that support in a responsible and safe manner,” Mayor Richard Montgomery said in a statement.
In an effort to curb the behavior, City Manager Bruce Moe issued an emergency order requiring establishments that serve food and alcohol for takeout to transfer alcohol and food purchases to the customer at the same time.
The goal of the order is to prevent the consumption of alcohol by customers while waiting for food and to prevent gathering opportunities for customers at or around restaurants.
“This order reinforces and clarifies the goals of the public health orders, by addressing a possible loophole that made it difficult for social distancing to be abided by at our local restaurants,” Montgomery said. “Transferring alcohol at the same time food is being picked up, supports restaurants that we all love, responsibly.”
Restaurants struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have been allowed to offer alcohol for takeout and delivery with food purchases.