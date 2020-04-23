Comments
VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — People are continuing to protest Governor Gavin Newsom’s shutdowns amid the coronavirus crisis and demanding he reopens California.
A group of people held a “freedom rally” outside of the Victorville Superior Court House Thursday afternoon.
The protestors believe the stay-at-home order is killing small businesses and that employees need to go back to work.
“We’re just mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore,” said on protester.
The group wants Newsom to reopen the state no later than April 29, next Wednesday.
The Governor has said science will determine when California reopens.