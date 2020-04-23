LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Health officials in Riverside County reported an additional 134 cases and one death, bringing the countywide totals to 3,218 cases and 100 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 229 patients were hospitalized — 84 of whom were in intensive care units in the county. Riverside County health officials reported 904 people had recovered from the illness.
As of Thursday, the county had tested 33,265 people.
In San Bernardino, health officials reported 30 additional cases and five more deaths, bringing the countywide total to 1,608 cases and 77 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 14,885 San Bernardino County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Ventura County reported 14 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its countywide totals to 465 cases and 16 deaths.
Of those 465 confirmed cases, 245 people have recovered from the illness and 26 were in the hospital with seven in intensive care units.
As of Thursday, the county has tested 8,256 people.