PASADENA (CBSLA) — With every state scrambling for ventilators, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena announced Thursday that it has invented a prototype ventilator that can easily be mass produced.
The ventilator, that took 37 days to create, has already passed a key test at Mount Sinai in New York and is expected to get emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration Friday.
The ventilator was designed specifically to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 and only has 80 parts, a fraction of what normal ventilators use, and should cost a tenth of what hospitals currently pay.
The associate director of the JPL said it was inspiring to see engineers use their rocket science skills to save lives.