NASA Jet Propulsion Lab In Pasadena Creates Prototype Ventilator To Treat Coronavirus Patients The ventilator was designed specifically to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 and only has 80 parts, a fraction of what normal ventilators use, and should cost a tenth of what hospitals currently pay.

Ladera Ranch Marine Veteran Survives Month-Long Battle With CoronavirusNikki Patnoe said her family is planning a huge Friday homecoming for her husband, Brian, but she said his recovery would not have been possible without all of the medical professionals who were with him every step of the way.