Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) – A man who was taken to a hospital following a shooting on a Pomona street early Wednesday morning has died.
POMONA (CBSLA) – A man who was taken to a hospital following a shooting on a Pomona street early Wednesday morning has died.
The shooting was first reported at 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Mission Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
A short time later, a man was dropped off by a private car at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died. His name was not released.
There was no word on a motive or any suspect information, although detectives believed the shooting may have been gang related, the sheriff’s department said.
Mission Boulevard was shut down between Reservoir Street and San Antonio Avenue for the investigation.