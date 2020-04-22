INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A magnitude-3.7 earthquake that struck near Inglewood overnight was widely felt throughout Southern California.
The earthquake was initially reported by the U.S. Geological Survey as a magnitude 3.8. It struck the unincorporated View Park-Windsor Hills area, near Inglewood, just after midnight at a depth of just over 7 miles.
The Los Angeles Fire Department immediately conducted a citywide survey and found no damage done by the earthquake. Mayor Eric Garcetti also tweeted about the earthquake.
A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.
Nearby Los Angeles International Airport also tweeted about the airport, but said there were no damages, injuries or impact to operations.
An #earthquake was felt at LAX but we have no reports of damage or injuries. Crews are checking all facilities with no current impact to operations.
“Did you feel it?” responses to the USGS showed people felt the earthquake as far north as Santa Barbara and south as San Diego. The earthquake was also felt far inland, including in Palmdale and Hemet.