



— Weeks of mostly cool, overcast and rainy weather are coming to a screeching halt Wednesday as a heat wave begins ramping up across Southern California.

Wednesday’s temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s, hovering close to the 90s, and wind advisories and high wind watches have been issued across the region through Thursday. CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh says Southern California should be in the low 70s at this time of year.

🌡️ Hot weather incoming! 🌡️ Temps will rapidly warm starting Wed and will continue through Sat west of the mountains. Hot weather will continue in the deserts through early next week. Be sure to stay hydrated if you need to be out in the heat! 💧 #cawx pic.twitter.com/UwMjCBpIZ9 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 21, 2020

The strongest wind gusts capable of blowing down trees and power lines, and making driving difficult for big rigs, are expected on Highway 33 in Ventura County, and Highway 14 and the 4 Freeway in Los Angeles county.

Gusty northwest to north winds will persist across portions of SW California through Friday including the Santa Barbara South Coast, I-5 Corridor, and the Antelope Valley. See details below. #cawx #SoCal #LAweather pic.twitter.com/gUs9kLPHBW — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 21, 2020

Temperatures will only continue to rise into the end of the week, with Thursday forecast to be about 15 degrees above the average high, and Friday expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above average. Such high temperatures have not been seen in downtown Los Angeles since November.

Happy Friday! Downtown Los Angeles has broken the record for consecutive days in April with measurable precipitation! Today will be the 6th day in a row, and the previous record for April was 5 days in 1983. #CAwx #LArain #Aprilshowers — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 10, 2020

Just two weeks prior, downtown Los Angeles broke a record for its sixth consecutive day of rain in April. March and April saw so much rain, it pulled California out of drought.