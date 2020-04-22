COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Hot Weather, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Los Angeles Weather


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Weeks of mostly cool, overcast and rainy weather are coming to a screeching halt Wednesday as a heat wave begins ramping up across Southern California.

Wednesday’s temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s, hovering close to the 90s, and wind advisories and high wind watches have been issued across the region through Thursday. CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh says Southern California should be in the low 70s at this time of year.

The strongest wind gusts capable of blowing down trees and power lines, and making driving difficult for big rigs, are expected on Highway 33 in Ventura County, and Highway 14 and the 4 Freeway in Los Angeles county.

Temperatures will only continue to rise into the end of the week, with Thursday forecast to be about 15 degrees above the average high, and Friday expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above average. Such high temperatures have not been seen in downtown Los Angeles since November.

Just two weeks prior, downtown Los Angeles broke a record for its sixth consecutive day of rain in April. March and April saw so much rain, it pulled California out of drought.

Comments

Leave a Reply