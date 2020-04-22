LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 35-year-old pharmacy technician was charged this week with stealing hundreds of prescription pills from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he worked. The medications he is accused of stealing are being studied as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients.
The thefts allegedly occurred last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported Wednesday.
Christopher Mencias Agustin of Torrance was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree burglary during an emergency and one count of concealing or withholding property, all felonies.
Agustin is accused of stealing 700 pills of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria medication, and azithromycin, an antibiotic, both of which are being studied as possible treatments for coronavirus.
The thefts occurred on two separate occasions, prosecutors said. The tablets have a combined retail value of $6,700.
Agustin is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. He faces a maximum sentence of fours years and four months in jail if convicted as charged.