LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
Health officials in Orange County reported an additional 67 cases and one death, bringing the countywide totals to 1,753 cases and 34 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 162 people with coronavirus were hospitalized with 70 of those in intensive care units.
The county has tested 20,145 people and has the capacity to test 2,371 more specimens.
In San Bernardino, health officials reported 89 additional cases and five more deaths, bringing the countywide total to 1,578 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 13,928 San Bernardino County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Ventura County reported one additional death and eight new cases, bringing its countywide totals to 14 deaths and 451 cases.
Of those 451 confirmed cases, 243 people have recovered from the illness and 25 were in the hospital with eight in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday, the county has tested 8,053 people.