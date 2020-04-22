Comments
MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man’s body was found in an unincorporated area near Maywood Wednesday.
The body was found around 11:50 a.m. in the 3600 block of Slauson Avenue near Maywood Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Information Bureau Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.
No further information was released, and the man was not immediately identified.
Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.