



— Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday in his daily coronavirus briefing that states and cities need increased financial support from the federal government to get through the crisis caused by the pandemic.

“Investing in our cities is investing in America,” he said. “I don’t have to tell you if we cut services, cut hours and cut people what a destructive effect that would have on our local and national economy.”

Garcetti called on the federal government to support states and cities as they work to secure funds to support health care workers, the homeless and other vulnerable populations during the crisis.

And while Garcetti said there was a glimmer of hope with politicians speaking in favor of sending money to states and cities to support their responses, he said there was still a need to get money to populations that have been excluded from other rounds of relief while addressing President Donald Trump’s partial suspension of immigration.

“I will never stop being loud about those that have been left behind, specifically our immigrant communities who still are excluded,” Garcetti said. “We need to make sure nobody is left behind, and when it comes to immigration, immigrants are not a threat to America, COVID-19 is.

“Let us not be distracted from what is at hand and let us make sure that everyone is included in our aid together,” he said.