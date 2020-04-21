Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New information released Tuesday night shows that the first documented COVID-19 deaths in the United States happened days earlier than previously believed.
The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner said two coronavirus-infected people died there on Feb. 6 and 17.
Until now, the first fatality was believed to have occurred in Washington state on Feb. 29.
The county said the people died at home during a time when testing was only available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Santa Clara County officials said they expect additional deaths from COVID-19 will be identified as they continue to investigate.