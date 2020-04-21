



— The first day of classes this fall will still be virtual at Cal State Fullerton, the university has confirmed.

Even with some restrictions easing in Ventura and Riverside counties, and plans for reopening the state in the works, Cal State Fullerton will start its fall semester remotely, with an eye on gradually easing restrictions because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“Based on what we know, we are planning to go to a virtual course delivery in the fall semester. But we will monitor the notices from the various health agencies so we can pivot to other modalities,” Cal State Fullerton spokesman Chi-Chung Keung said in an emailed statement.

Most universities in California sent their students home for spring break and told them to stay home as the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic. When spring break ended, classes resumed remotely.

Campuses closures have not only impacted enrolled students, but prospective ones as well. Both Cal State Sacramento and channel Islands have pushed their decision dates for admitted freshmen from May 1 to June 1, but Cal State Northridge and LA still want decisions by May 1.