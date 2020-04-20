Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon on an officer was taken into custody early Monday after leading a pursuit that ended with a crash into a tree.
The pursuit started at about 5:05 a.m. after being spotted in the Inglewood area.
The chase ended about 40 minutes later after the suspect crashed into a treen on Crenshaw Boulevard, near Imperial Highway, then tried to run off.
The suspect, a woman, was wanted in connection with a stolen car and an assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.