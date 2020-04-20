



— Orange County health officials reported another coronavirus -related death Monday, bringing the death toll to 33.

The county also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number to 1,676.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 156 on Sunday to 128, with the number of intensive care patients also dropping, from 56 to 42.

The county has tested 18,766 people and has enough kits to collect 2,491 more samples.

Of the county’s total cases, 30 involve people under 18 years old; 128, are between 18-24; 271, are between 25-34; 239, are between 35-44; 652, are between 45-64, and 356, are 65 or older.

Of the deaths, 6 percent were 25 to 34 years old, 3 percent were 35 to 44, 33 percent were 45 to 64, and 58 percent were 65 or older, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Of the deaths, 33 percent were Asian, 27 percent were Latino, 24 percent were white, 6 percent were black and 9 percent were unknown.

Orange County’s largest cities have seen the most COVID-19 cases with Anaheim reporting 207, Santa Ana reporting 166, Huntington Beach reporting 138 and Irvine reporting 118 cases.

Over the weekend, Anaheim Healthcare Center skilled nursing facility reported 15 patients have tested positive for the virus.

“While the number is still roughly in line with our share of the county’s population, we will continue to monitor our share of cases as an

indicator,” Anaheim officials said in a statement.

The center is one of a dozen skilled nursing facilities in Orange County that has reported at least one case.

