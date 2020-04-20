LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In his Monday briefing, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new partnership between the city and Fox to provide free meals to 2,000 Angelenos with disabilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“L.A. County is home to more than a million individuals living with disabilities, and this crisis has shined a bright light on the significant needs of this community,” Garcetti said.
He added that 26% of people living with disabilities in the county also live in poverty and more than 40% live in households that are food insecure.
“It’s a staggering number,” he said. “So while this pandemic has strained all of us, our neighbors with disabilities are among the most vulnerable and we need to meet their needs now.”
To do this, Garcetti announced a new partnership with food services at the Fox lot to deliver free meals to 2,000 Angelenos with disabilities for the next month.
“The Fox food service team will prepare meals on the Fox lot on the westside and deliver them to a hub at one of our public library branches where drivers from our Access services will pick them up and bring them directly to people that need them,” Garcetti said.