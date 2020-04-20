



– California truckers who continue to keep the state’s supply chain up and running can now grab some grub at highway rest areas statewide.

Following an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Caltrans is allowing

food trucks in state rest areas during the COVID-19 public health emergency to temporarily help provide access to food for highway truck drivers and motorists, and provide opportunities to food truck operators.

Caltrans says the goal is to increase the number of convenient food options available to truck drivers.

Newsom’s order suspends restrictions of selling commercial food at the state’s rest areas during the COVID-19 crisis. The FHWA suspended related federal prohibitions last week.

In order to take advantage of the rule change, food truck operators can apply for a temporary encroachment easement permit that will allow them to operate at one or more of the state’s 86 rest areas.

Each food truck is responsible for its own waste cleanup and removal, adhering to food safety rules, and maintaining social distancing among employees and customers.

Also, each food truck can only operate within the locality for which they are licensed and permitted by the local health inspector.

Operators need to specify the rest areas for which they are applying, and the permits will be valid through June 15.

Applicants can immediately begin submitting requests for specific rest areas on the Caltrans website.