LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County officials reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths and 334 new cases on Sunday, a day after confirming 81 deaths — the highest number of daily deaths due to this pandemic.

Of the 24 who died, 16 were over 65 years old and 23 had underlying health conditions.

To date, 12,341 positive coronavirus cases have been identified across LA County and a total of 600 deaths.

County officials also said 3,387 people who tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

“Despite the high number of total deaths and the continued increase in new cases, there is evidence that our physical distancing efforts are working,” said health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. “As we plan ahead for recovery, we ask that all remain steadfast in complying with the directives laid out in our Safer at Home Order; stay home as much as possible, practice physical distancing at all times, wear face coverings when out in public, and keep hands clean.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms, no matter how mild, is asked to self-isolate for seven days and until they are symptom-free for 72 hours.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive or is presumed to have been infected, you must quarantine for 14 days.

Those who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at an increased risk of serious illness from the coronavirus and are urged to contact their physician as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms.