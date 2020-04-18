SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Thousands of families in need lined up for food donations Saturday at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.
The Power Of One Foundation, which helps underserved communities, organized this drive.
“What we are doing is looking to service 7,000 cars today,” said the organization’s executive director Andrew Robertson.
The group, along with partner agencies, said it has helped feed more than 40,000 people over the past few weeks.
“We just want to be here during this time of emergency and show our community that we are willing to stand on the front lines with our doctors and our nurses,” he said.
Roberson and his volunteers say it’s an emotional and powerful experience.
“People are really thankful. Some leave in tears,” Robertson said.
The volunteers say it’s hard to process how quickly the pandemic has upended lives.
“The need has been massive and it’s been very sobering to see how it’s extreme the need has gotten,” said Secretary Shawnee Witt.
Like other charities, Power Of One Foundation welcomes donations from anyone who can give.
To find more information about how to help, visit the organization’s website.