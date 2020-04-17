LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new survey released Friday by USC estimates that 1.3 million people in Los Angeles County have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the region, and only 45 percent of adults in L.A. County are employed.
The survey, conducted by the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research, determined that only 45 percent of Angelenos currently have jobs, that’s down from 61 percent in mid-March. That marks a decline of 16 percent, or an estimated 1.3 million jobs.
Nationwide, the survey found that the number of employed Americans dropped from 62 percent to 52 percent over that same period, a loss of 25.5 million jobs. More than 22 million workers have filed for the benefit in the past five weeks.
Just under 25 percent of Angelenos who lost their jobs since mid-March have received unemployment benefits, the survey found. Nationwide, 36 percent of recently unemployed people were receiving benefits.
The survey is based on answers from nearly 5,500 adults across the U.S. For more details, click here.