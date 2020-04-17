LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife announced Friday their charity would launch a fund-raising campaign to provide assistance to those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
For two weeks, Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, will match the funds raised by Kershaw’s Challenge, dollar-for-dollar.
The funds will go to the Dream Center in Los Angeles, which is serving 13,000 meals a day during the crisis. In Dallas, Behind Every Door, which provides boxes with food essentials that families need, will receive a portion of the money raised.
“These are difficult times for so many people in our beloved hometowns of Dallas and Los Angeles, and we want to help these wonderful
organizations continue to make an impact in their community as soon as possible,” the couple said in a statement.
The first 10 donors who contribute $5,000 or more will be invited to chat with the couple via Zoom, and donors who contribute more than $50 will be entered to win a random drawing and a chance to participate in one of five Zoom chats with the Kershaw and his wife.
Donations can be made at the Kershaw’s Challenge website at kershawschallenge.com.
Kershaw’s Challenge has raised more than $12 million since its launch in 2011 for vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, the Dominican Republic, and Zaire.