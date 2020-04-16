



— In response to the coronavirus pandemic , nonprofits across the country have started to rethink how they can better help those they have already been serving.

In the case of Jean and Doug Chadwick, that means figuring out a way to get new books in the hands of children who desperately need them with schools and libraries closed.

“Right now, they need books because they really need to keep learning, keep reading and keep laughing,” Jean said.

Two years ago, the Chadwicks shared how they build mini libraries by hand, place them in underserved communities and replenish them with new books for any child with a thirst for reading.

For Jean, her love of reading and books started as a child.

“About 100 pages in I disappeared into the story, and all I wanted to know was where do I get a wardrobe, and how do I get a lion as a friend,” she said. “And that’s when I really understood the power of books.”

And over the past five years, The Literacy Club has been opening doors to imaginations by providing access to 150,000 free books from 145 of their book boxes.

But last month, after countless children were sent home from school to stop the spread of COVID-19, The Literacy Club put the box building on hold and began providing books directly to those who reached out to them via social media.

And thanks to the club’s “Be a Book Hero” giveaway, struggling families can continue to nurture their children with the power of books.

“If I’m not careful, I start to cry,” Jean said. “It is unbelievably rewarding when my husband and I go to sleep at night and we think, ‘Did we just do that?’ And tomorrow we’re going to wake up and figure out how we’re going to do that again.”

Since the quarantine began, the Chadwicks have given away 20,000 books, leaving them in plastic containers for pick up on her front lawn, then shipping them directly to those in need.

Those wanting to help the Chadwicks continue to share the joy of reading with children can donate online.