Comments
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – No one was hurt after a dollar store in North Hollywood was completely destroyed in a greater-alarm blaze which erupted in the early morning hours Thursday.
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – No one was hurt after a dollar store in North Hollywood was completely destroyed in a greater-alarm blaze which erupted in the early morning hours Thursday.
The fire was reported at 1 a.m. at Dollar Deluxe, located in the 12000 block of West Victory Boulevard.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames. Because of concerns over the structural integrity of the building, crews were forced to take a defensive position, the fire department said. At one point, the roof of the building appeared to have caved in.
It took about one hour for crews to contain the bulk of the fire, but they had to contend with flare-ups in areas of the building that were difficult to reach for several hours after that.
There were no injuries.
The 8,111-square-foot building housing the store was built in 1957, the fire department said.
The cause is under investigation.