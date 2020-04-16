LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the greatest cult movie directors and producers of all time is getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic by issuing the ultimate challenge to aspiring filmmakers in the form of a very short film contest.
Roger Corman Wednesday announced what he quipped will be “the first, and hopefully last, Corman Quarantine Film Festival.”
“The story can be anything you imagined,” the 94-year-old Corman said.
The contest is calling for short films – no longer than two minutes – which can be shot on a cell phone in your home or backyard.
The movie’s cast can include “your family or whoever is in your house with you.”
The winning director will get their short movie featured on Corman’s social media pages and his website. Corman will also cut a trailer for the movie.
Corman also issued a challenge to the likes of Oscar-winning directors Ron Howard, Guillermo del Toro to take part.
Corman directed dozens of films over his legendary career, including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Wild Angels” and “The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.”