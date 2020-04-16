LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More communities are coming together during the coronavirus pandemic including a bicycle club in Watts.
Hundreds of people received a hot pancakes breakfast Thursday morning on Compton Avenue and 103rd Street courtesy of the East Side Riders Bike Club.
Club members gathered to hand out warm pancake meals through a drive-thru service to local families.
Smart & Final sponsored the free breakfast that fed over 600 people in 45 minutes, according to the club.
On Tuesday it was @smartfinal sponsored breakfast in #watts. Together we fed 600 people in just over 45 minutes. Thank you for your generous donation as we continue to feed our community. #smartfinalfoundation #wattscommunityproject #feedingthehungryseries #COVID19relief pic.twitter.com/BE2x4W4VnA
— eastsideriders (@EASTSIDERIDERS) April 15, 2020