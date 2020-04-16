COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More communities are coming together during the coronavirus pandemic including a bicycle club in Watts.

Hundreds of people received a hot pancakes breakfast Thursday morning on Compton Avenue and 103rd Street courtesy of the East Side Riders Bike Club.

Club members gathered to hand out warm pancake meals through a drive-thru service to local families.

Smart & Final sponsored the free breakfast that fed over 600 people in 45 minutes, according to the club.

