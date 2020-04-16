LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Dennehy, whose career in film, television and stage spanned five decades – has died at the age of 81.
His daughter reported on Twitter that Dennehy died Wednesday night from natural causes that were not related to the coronavirus.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related,” Elizabeth Dennehy wrote. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”
His agency ICM also confirmed the death to Variety.
Dennehy is known for his roles in classic movies including “Tommy Boy,” “Cocoon” and “First Blood.”
in 2000, Dennehy won a Golden Globe for his role as Willy Loman in a TV adaption of Arthur Miller’s legendary play Death of a Salesman.
He was also nominated for six Emmy Awards.