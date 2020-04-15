SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A 73-year-old inmate at a federal prison in San Pedro died from coronavirus-related complications, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said Wednesday.
Bradley James Ghilarducci, who was serving an eight year sentence for receiving and distributing child sexual abuse imagery, was sent to the Federal Correctional Institution Terminal Island’s health center Sunday.
He was then taken to a hospital to be tested for the novel coronavirus after experiencing general weakness and fainting episodes, the Federal Bureau of Prison’s Office of Public Affairs said.
Ghilarducci, who suffered from longterm, pre-existing medical conditions, died Monday. The test results showing he had contracted COVID-19 came back Wednesday.
It was not immediately disclosed if other inmates at the facility were symptomatic or had tested positive for the illness.
Terminal Island is a low-security facility with 1,078 male inmates.
