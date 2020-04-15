73-Year-Old Federal Inmate In San Pedro Dies Of Coronavirus-Related Complications A 73-year-old inmate at a federal prison in San Pedro died from coronavirus-related complications, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said Wednesday.

Some LA Restaurants Stop Sending Food Through Delivery Apps Over COVID-19 Health ConcernsRestaurants across Los Angeles have been using delivery apps during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to get their food to customers, but some are pulling out from the service due to contamination concerns during the crisis.