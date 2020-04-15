SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of throwing accelerant on a homeless man and setting him on fire in an attack that was caught on video.
Adrian Alberto Rodriguez Herrera, 45, a transient, was arrested Monday near the scene of the horrific attack. Officers who specialize in interacting with the homeless saw him and his bicycle and detained him because he matched the description of the arson and attempted murder suspect.
The unprovoked attack happened Friday in front of a closed business near 1st Street and Broadway. Surveillance video showed the homeless man was sitting on a sidewalk when someone rode up to him on a bicycle, doused him in something that later was determined to be an accelerant and lit him on fire.
The suspect was scene riding away from the scene on his bicycle.
The victim sustained first, second and third-degree burns on his upper body. He was taken to a local trauma/burn center and is in critical condition.
Herrera was arrested on suspicion of arson and attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this crime can call (714) 245-8390.
There is a difference between seen and scene!! This is supposed to be a professional site.
Yes, the event is serious and deserves attention. The editorial staff should be sure that they use the proper english to describe it.