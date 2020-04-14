Comments (2)
LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — A 5-year-old quarter horse was fatally injured during a race at Los Alamitos Race Course, the California Horse Racing Board confirmed Monday.
Chronie is the second equine fatality at Los Alamitos in April and the 10th this year.
Chronie was fourth at the start of Saturday’s 870-yard race for 3-year-olds and up who had not won at the distance in 2020. He was bumped early, chased the field and was pulled up by jockey Henry Lopez. He was then taken off the track in a van and euthanized.
Los Alamitos remains open for racing even as other venues that generally draw fans and crowds are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but fans are prohibited from attending.
