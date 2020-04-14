LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Broadway star Nick Cordero is battling coronavirus, and his wife Amanda Kloots is marshaling an online army to support him and raise his spirits.

Kloots has been posting frequently on Instagram about her husband, who is on life support at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. After testing positive for COVID-19, he developed a lung infection, lost consciousness and had to be resuscitated, she said in an Instagram post.

Kloots has been recording home videos with their infant son, Elvis, since Cordero has been in the hospital.

“I send it to his phone so that when he wakes up he can watch them and feel like he’s been with Elvis and I everyday,” she wrote in one post.

On Sunday, Kloots said she was able to FaceTime with her husband for the first time in days and sang along with “Got A Lot O’ Livin’ to Do.” The nurse who assisted with the FaceTime said that as she sang to Cordero, “his blood pressure just got better.”

“A huge thank for prayers, for love, and dancing and singing,” Kloots said in one post. “I feel like we have this army of people behind us, and I’ll tell you what, my husband, he is a collaborator, and there’s nothing more that I think he would love to know that he has such a group of people behind him right now.”

Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.”